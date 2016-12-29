ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

Club champions for 2016 decided at Itchington Holt

The beautiful woods at Itchington Holt, Harbury, in December, were the setting for the annual Octavian Droobers club championships.

Joe Quinney, one of Droobers' 2016 club champions

The event was organised by David Chandler and courses were devised by Stan Alexander. Trophies were presented at the annual Christmas party at The Wardens in Kenilworth.

Winners were: Boys M12 and under championship trophy was shared, with exactly the same time of 18.55mins on the Yellow course between Joe Quinney and Finley Flippance, and Thomas Chapple was the handicap winner. Felix Lunn was the Junior Men’s Champion for M14 and M16 age group and Cameron William-Stein the handicap winner.

William Gardner was the Open Men’s Champion and Ben Flippance Handicap winner. Senior Men’s Trophy was awarded to Alistair Landel and Rob Smart was handicap winner. David Lawson became the Veteran Men’s champion and Richard Steel Handicap winner. Barry Elkington received the Vintage Men’s Trophy and Robert Brandon the Handicap.

Super Vintage Men winner for over M70’s was won by Mike Hampton and John Wright was the handicap winner.

On the Yellow course, in 19 mins, Tabitha Lunn was the W12 and under champion and sister Florence Lunn won the handicap prize.

Kirsten Strain was the Open Women winner and Jill Emmerson won the handicap prize. Senior women’s champion was Anne Straube and Eleanor Chapple won the handicap prize. Veteran Women champion was Lesley Ross and Liz Phillips was handicap winner. On the Vintage Women’s course Janet Richardson won and Elizabeth Urquhart received the handicap prize, Sheila Carey was crowned Super Vintage Women’s champion and Sue Hallett won the handicap.