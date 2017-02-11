ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events - and another chance to have a go

Badgerslade West Midlands League Results

Badgerslade Woods on Cannock Chase was the setting for some great running through the woods and uplands near Cannock, Staffordshire.

On the longest course, Brown 8.7km with 210 metres of climb Kirsten Strain W21 was the top woman orienteer taking 68.06mins, 2nd M45 was Chris McCartney in 69.47mins and David Leadley 2nd M50 in 70.39mins.

Felix Lunn M16 had a great run on the 5.9km Blue course with 180 metres of climb coming 1st in a time of 42.26mins, Oliver Lunn M16 came 4th in 45.54mins and Dave Marr was 2nd M65 in 56.36mins.

A control was moved by a member of the public which affected the Green 3.8km course resulting in some leg times being deducted for all competitors.

Richard Steel M50 was top OD runner coming 4th in 30.03mins. Peter Carey M70 won the Short Green 3.4km course in 40.23mins and John Bowman was 2nd M75 in 50.48mins.

Juniors had some good results: on the Light Green 3km course, with Pippa Smart W14 3rd in 42.47mins, Peter Markham M14 6th in 47.50mins and Tabitha Lunn W14 7th in 52.19mins; Finley Flippance M12 was 2nd in 34.55mins on the Orange 2.5km course, Josie Smart W12 4th in 41.52mins.

Tilly Flippance W10 won the White 1.6km course in 15.55mins.

At Daventry Country Park Marius Jasiulionis organised and planned three courses of differing lengths and difficulty.

About 60 orienteers including many families joined in and on the Short 2.7km course Luke Cherry M12 won in 27.17mins, just ahead of Eoin Hankinson M12 27.22mins and Lewis Oxtoby M12 30.27mins.

Jacob Oxtoby M14 won the Medium 3.8km course finding 14 controls in 29.16mins, Oliver Lunn M16 was 2nd in 29.33mins and Frances Briscoe W21 was 3rd in 34.15mins.

The Long 5km course was won by Chris McCartney M45 in 37.45mins, Stan Alexander M65 was 2nd 42.03mins and David Oxtoby M40 3rd in 43.31mins.

Next event

Runners and walkers are invited to Hartshill Hayes Country Park, near Nuneaton, to experience night orienteering on Saturday, February 18.

The event will have starts from 5pm until 7pm. Beginners will be especially welcome and help will be provided.

There is no need to book in advance just turn up, bring a head torch and a compass if you have one.

Entry costs are £1 for juniors £5 for seniors plus £1 for timer hire.

Full details on www.octavian-droobers.org.