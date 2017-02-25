ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

Coaching session for beginners next weekend

Beacon Hill, Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, was the location for some intricate orienteering, involving some climb, around this well-known country park.

The longest course was the Brown 9km course with 240 metres of climb and competitors had to find controls using both sides of the map. Kirsten Strain W21 was the top woman and OD runner taking 78.27mins.

Top woman on the Blue 6.7km course with 180 metres of climb was Lesley Ross W50 who took 65.21mins.

Margaret Willdig W60 was 3rd on the Short Green 3.2km course in 49.02mins. Juniors results: Jacob Oxtoby M14 took 45.18mins and Cameron Williams-Stein M14 was just behind in 45.41mins to come 1st and 2nd on the 3.6km Light Green course.

Matthew Elkington M21 won the Brown 8.3km course with 28 controls in 44.34mins at the Hollicarrs, Yorkshire event, organised by Ebor orienteering club.

The mid Wales event at Nash Wood, part of the West Midlands Orienteering League, saw David Leadley M50 coming 3rd on the Brown 6.6km course with 335 metres of climb in 79.57mins and Chris McCartney M45 was 4th in 82.57mins.

Mike Snell M60 was 5th in 57.11mins on the Blue 5km course. Pippa Smart W13 was 5th on the Light Green 2.7km course in 66.35mins. Josie Smart was 1st on the Orange 2.3km course with 115metres of climb taking 35.18mins, five minutes ahead of her nearest rival.

The Dark in the Park Challenge, the third in a series of winter season night orienteering events held at Hartshill Hayes Country Park, Nuneaton, proved popular.

Organiser Bob Brandon was pleased with the enthusiasm shown and noted that many were using this opportunity to hone skills for the British Night Championships being held at Newby Bridge, Lake District, this coming weekend.

Winner was Andis Ozols M35 from Derwent Valley Orienteers who took 48.34mins to find all 30 of the controls within the time limit of 60 mins, scoring 300 points. Also scoring 300 points were Andy Emmerson, club coach, who came second in a time of 51.26mins and Anne Straube W40 3rd in 53.28mins.

Oliver Lunn M16 was top junior taking 50.01mins and scoring 290 points.

New orienteers and beginners, particularly juniors, are being offered a chance to pick up the basic skills at a coaching session being held at Abbey Fields, Kenilworth next Saturday morning, March 4.

Contact Andy Emmerson to book a place coaching@octavian-droobers.org.