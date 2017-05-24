ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events

Derwent Valley Orienteering club staged an event at Calke Abbey, Derbyshire, and several club members competed. David Lawson M50 was 4th in 75.36mins finding 30 controls placed around the 10.8km course with 140 metres of climb. Chris McCartney M45 was 8th in 77.33mins also on the Brown course. Keith Willdig M65 was 6th on the Green 5.5km course finding 18 controls in 46.29mins. Lesley Ross W50 was 2nd woman on the Blue 7.2km course taking 55.54mins.

The Scottish Championships were held this year at Gullane and top 10 runners from OD included Duncan Birtwistle M21 9th on the men’s open 15.625km course with 225 metres of climb and 48 controls, which he found in 1.53.39mins. Kirsten Strain was 5th in the women’s open taking 1.29.00mins on the 11.125km course with 175 metres of climb. Nathan Lawson was 2nd M20 on the 11.125km course in 1.09.06mins.

On the Urban event around Colchester Dave Chandler M21, vice-captain was 5th in 74.04mins on the 8.9km course.

Felix and Oliver Lunn, both M16, have been selected to attend the summer training camp at Deeside, near Aberdeen, at the end of July. They will join 16 other 15 and 16 year old athletes at the week-long camp organised by the Junior Regional Orienteering Squads.

At Ryton Pools Country Park the beginners event attracted over 100 competitors. John Bowman, organiser, was very pleased with the number of new orienteers, particularly families, who came along to try out the sport, despite the frequent showers.

Next event

The next summer evening event is on Wednesday (May 31) at Bentley Wood, on the Merevale Estate, near Atherstone. To join in and experience this fun adventure outdoor sport, a bit like a treasure hunt, come along anytime between 6 and 7.30pm. Several courses of lengths from 2km up to 6km have been planned around the beautiful woods. Runners, joggers, walkers, beginners and experienced orienteers, of all ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families, are all welcome. Help is available to all newcomers at the event, see club website for full details.

www.octavian-droobers.org. or call (01926) 632189.