ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

Beginners’ event at Coombe Abbey attracts 70

Longstone Moor, near Bakewell, Derbyshire, was the venue for Derwent Valley Orienteering Club’s regional event. The open moorland covered with tussocky grass and heather was tricky to traverse but the views were impressive.

Peter Carey M70 was 10th in 52.55mins on the Green 4.3km course with 130 metres of climb and Joanne Leigh W50 was 8th on the Orange 3km course. Achieving Blue standard were Roman Kotecky M65, 74.12mins, and Chris McCartney M45 76.52mins, on the 6km course with 230 metres of climb.

Green course standard was met by Sheila Carey W70, 61.08mins, and Gerry Spalton M70 63.43mins. Short Green 3.3km course standard was also achieved by Karin Kirk W70 69.06mins and Thelma Spalton W65 70.02mins.

Dorchester Town Centre Urban race event was organised by Wimborne Orienteers and Mike Snell M60 was joint 5th in 50.07mins on the Men’s Super Vet 5.95km course and Mike Hampton was 9th on the 5.025km Mens Ultra Vet course taking 55.10mins.

The beginners’ orienteering event at Coombe Abbey Country Park was organised by Kerrie Flippance and her family.

It was well attended with over 70 competitors, mainly families, who enjoyed the sunshine and the challenge of running around the park searching for control points on two specially designed courses. She presented awards to the newer orienteers who are now on the explorer challenge scheme.

The next summer evening event is on Wednesday (July 12) at Brueton Park, Solihull, 6-7.30pm with courses from 2km-6km.

Runners, joggers, walkers, beginners and experienced orienteers, of all ages, especially families, welcome. Help is available to all newcomers. Details on: www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.