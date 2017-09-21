ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

News from their latest events

WARWICK UNIVERSITY AND KINGSBURY WATER PARK RESULTS

Two excellent races were put on in Warwickshire this weekend, both were well attended and many competitors came from surrounding clubs and schools to use to train for the upcoming British Sprints and British Schools Championships.

The Warwick University Campus is an ideal location for staging a sprint race and Bruce Bryant planned some excellent courses for organiser John Middler. On the Short 1.3km course with 10 controls John Hartley M60 from West Anglia was 1st in 20.01mins, Lewis Oxtoby M12 2nd in 20.11mins and Greta Greenall W70 3rd in 22.13mins. On the Medium 2.2km course with 18 controls Peter Carey M70 took 23.23mins and Andy White M60 Harlequins Orienteering Club 23.41mins. Peter Markham M14 and Colin Best from South Yorkshire M70 tied on 28.45mins. Alistair Landels M45 won the long 2.8km race finding 24 controls in 20.16mins, Chris McCartney M45 was 2nd in 22.12mins and Brian Ward M55 Humberside and Lincoln O Club was 3rd in 22.32mins.

Alistair Landels was on a winning streak this weekend as he was top runner at the Kingsbury Water Park Tony Haw Trophy event. Rob Smart was the organiser and planned the 45minute course with the challenge to find as many controls as you can. Rob thought he had made it impossible to get around the large lakes in the park to reach all the controls. However, Alistair proved him wrong and was the only competitor to find all 32 controls within the time limit scoring 320 points in 44.49mins. Barry Elkington M60 was next scoring 260 in 40.06mins, Benjamin Rauffet M21 from City of Birmingham 3rd scored 260 points in 42.30mins and Andis Ozolis M35 from Derwent Valley 4th in 44.13mins 260 points. David Leadley M50 was 5th in 44.18 scoring 250 points, just ahead of top junior, his son, Sam Leadley M18 who also scored 250 points taking 44.38mins.

Next Events

Octavian Droobers are currently leading the West Midlands Orienteering League and the next league event takes place on Sunday at Oldacre, Cannock Chase, from 10-12noon. It is organised by Walton Chasers Orienteering Club and is open to competitors, beginners and experienced orienteers. See www.walton-chasers.co.uk for full details.