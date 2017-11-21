ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers third out of over 100 clubs in UK league

News from their latest events

OCTAVIAN DROOBERS FINISH IN 3RD PLACE

After 20 events the results are in for the UK Orienteering League and Octavian Droobers finished in 3rd place from over 100 clubs. Bristol Orienteering Klub was 1st with a total of 6844 points, South Yorkshire was 2nd with 6418 and OD 3rd with 6415 only three points behind.

This great result shows the willingness and enthusiasm of club members to compete at events all around the country, from Cornwall to Scotland, and proves that the club has a wealth of talented and excellent orienteers. The contributing team members are: Anne Straube, Hilary Simpson, Lesley Ross, Liz Phillips, Chris McCartney, Oliver Lunn, Felix Lunn, Nathan Lawson, Alistair Landels, Mike Hampton, Sue Hallett, Jill Emmerson, Barry Elkington, Sheila Carey and Sue Bicknell.

Congratulations to individuals in the UKOL who won their age classes: Nathan Lawson M20 class with 467 points, from a possible 500 points, calculated from his best 5 races, Anne Straube won her W40 class with a score of 487 points and Sheila Carey won W70 class with 498 points.

Club members competed at Wombridge, near Telford, in the West Midlands League event organised by Wrekin Orienteers on Sunday. Mike Hampton was the top scorer, finishing 1st in 34.32mins on the 3.7km Short Green course. Achieving 2nd places, on the urban, park and woodlands courses were Bruce Bryant 49.25mins on the 5.1km Green course and Tom Jeffries taking 53.36mins on the Blue 6.6km course. Chris McCartney was 3rd in 54.55mins and Lesley Ross 5th in 58.04mins on the Blue course. On the longest Brown 8km course with 140 metres of climb, David Leadley took 66.40mins ahead of 5th placed son Sam’s 71.59mins. Young juniors had good runs on the Yellow 1.7km course finding 13 strategically placed controls in 14.24mins (Henry Jeffries 2nd), 16.35mins (Max Straube-Roth 3rd) and 19.45 (Ruben Jeffries 4th).

The next West Midlands League is on Sunday at Rawnsley Hills, near Hednesford, Cannock Chase, and is organised by Walton Chasers. There will be courses for beginners and experienced orienteers.