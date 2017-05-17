ORIENTEERING: Three Octavian Droobers selected for British teams

Have a go at Ryton Pools Country Park on Saturday

Congratulations to three OD club members who have been selected to represent GB in junior and senior teams. Will Gardner will be a reserve at the World Orienteering Championships taking place in Tartu, Estonia at the beginning of July. He will also compete in the Middle distance, Forest relay and Sprint races at the 3rd World Cup in Latvia in August and in the 4th World Cup event in Switzerland in September.

Nathan Lawson and Harrison McCartney, both M20, have been selected to represent GB at the Junior World Orienteering Championships to be held in Tampere, Finland, on July 10-15. Harrison will also represent GB in the Junior European Cup in Austria in September.

A triple race event weekend was organised by South Downs Orienteers. At the Urban race around Chichester, Chris McCartney was 2nd on the Men’s Veteran 4.1km course in 26.21mins, Roman Kotecky was 7th on the Men’s Ultra Vet 3.5km course in 39.16mins, Nadine Wright was 4th on the Women’s Open 4.1km course in 33.50mins and Sue Hallett 5th on the Women’s Ultra Vet 3.2km course in 44.23mins. On the middle distance race at Angmering Chris McCartney M45 was 5th on the Blue 4.8km course in 33.43mins and Joanne Leigh W50 8th on the Orange 2.3km course in 36.20mins. At Rewell on the Long distance race event, Chris McCartney was 7th on the Brown 10.1km course with 290 metres of climb taking 94.34mins, Joanne Leigh 8th on the Orange 3.2km course in 40.12mins.

SCHOOL NEWS

The West Midlands Schools Orienteering Championships were held this year at Severn Valley Country Park and organised by Wrekin Orienteering Club. Top three places were gained by several pupils from Coventry, Warwickshire and Banbury schools who are members of the club: Alfie Bullus, Warriner School, Banbury, was 1st in the Year 11+ category, and Hannah Matthews was 2nd, Kenilworth School, Year 11+ Girls. Felix Lunn 2nd, Oliver Lunn tied 3rd with Nathan Chapple, all Kenilworth School in the Year 9/10 Boys race and Pippa Smart, Myton School, 2nd in Year 9/10 Girls race. Peter Markham, Ash Green School, Coventry was 1st and Joe Quinney, Southam College, 3rd in the Year 7/8 boys race. Florence Lunn was 1st, Tabitha Lunn 2nd, both Kenilworth School and Josie Smart 3rd, Myton School in the Year 7/8 girls race. Giacomo MacGibbon, Bablake Junior School, Coventry, was 2nd in the Year 6 boys race.

Kenilworth School were declared the senior school winner at this event, another successful outing following on from their great success in the World Schools Championships in Sicily. The school team of Felix Lunn, Oliver Lunn, Oliver Flippance, Nathan Chapple and Cameron Williams-Stein came home with a bronze medal.

NEXT EVENTS

A beginners orienteering day is being held at Ryton Pools Country Park on Saturday (May 20). From 11am until 3pm families and newcomers to the sport will have the opportunity to try out this outdoor fun sport, a bit like a treasure hunt. This event is free and club members will be teaching how to read a map and use a compass. Electronic timers will be used (£5 refundable hire cost).

The next summer evening event is on Wednesday (May 24) at Abbey Fields, Kenilworth, and is part of World Orienteering Day. To join in and experience this fun adventure outdoor sport, a bit like a treasure hunt, come along anytime between 6 and 7.30pm. Courses have been planned around the park and the town. Distance are from 2km to 6km. Park race suitable for all ages, 5 - 85 years and the Town race is only for over 16 years. Runners, joggers, walkers, beginners and experienced orienteers are all welcome. Help is available to all newcomers at the event, see club website for full details. www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.