ORIENTEERING: Two events to have a go this weekend

Octavian Droobers at Coombe Abbey on Saturday

The next events organised by Octavian Droobers take place on Saturday (October 7) at Coombe Country Park near Brinklow and at Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield on Sunday (October 8).

Start times at Coombe are anytime from 10am until 12 noon and there are several races and challenges planned, including a score, find as many controls as you can within a 45-minute time limit.

Start times at Sutton Park, which includes the West Midlands Championships, are from 10.30 until 12.30pm.

There is no need to pre-book, all abilities and ages, 5–85 years, are welcome to come along and try this outdoor adventure sport, a bit like a treasure hunt. Help is given to all newcomers and there will be a range of courses from 2km up to 6km to suit for beginners and experienced orienteers. See website for all details: www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.