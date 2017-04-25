POLO: Tournament dates at Rugby Polo Club this summer

It’s free to watch, bring a picnic

Summer season for Rugby Polo Club is just around the corner.

Members and their ponies are ready to battle it out on their historic Ashlawn Road grounds and anyone interested is invited to go and watch.

The club hold a lower goal tournament and higher goal tournament, which both make exciting viewing. Spectating is free and they say the Pimms is always flowing! Matches are commentated for any beginners who aren’t familiar with polo to help everyone to understand the game.

Bring a picnic and watch the fast and furious games at the side of the pitch and the club hope newcomers will find there’s not a better way to spend the weekend.

Their tournament dates are: May 6-7, May 20-21, June 3-4, August 5-6, August 26-27 and September 16-17.

If the matches inspire you to try out a new sport, the club also offer polo, polocrosse and riding lessons for all ages and abilities, providing might fun for all members of the family.

Follow them on Facebook and twitter for more information and fixtures.

During the week their farm shop and Chukka bar/ coffee shop are open at Onley Grounds Equestrian Centre near Willoughby.