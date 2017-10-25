POOL: Players raise £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Kelvin Hunt

Brother Roger, who organised tournament, grateful to everyone who helped
Pool players have raised £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of well known local book shop owner Kelvin Hunt.
Kelvin died in June last year at the age of 60 after a long battle with cancer.
His brother Roger organised a pool tournament and raffle, at Bar 8 in July.
The Scotch Doubles event, playing for the Kelvin Hunt Memorial Cup, saw 16 players taking part and was won by Mark Winham and Paul Curtis.
Roger is grateful to Bar 8 and everyone who supported the event, including The Merchants Inn, Seven Stars, Romna restaurant and Quigleys.
Kelvin used to sponsor Roger in his pool career playing for England.
