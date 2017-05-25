READY STEADY FUN RUN: Sun shines again for ninth annual event

More than 400 runners turn out for Sunday’s 5k run

More than 400 runners turned out on Sunday for the ninth Annual Ready Steady Fun Run, organised by Rugby & Northampton Athletics club’s Rugby Runners - Ladies’ Running Group.

Organisers Kay Shaw and Anne Hartfield were delighted with the turn out and support for the event.

Kay said: “It’s fantastic to see so many runners of all ages and abilities out there; especially those who have trained with our Beginners’ running groups and are running 5k for the first time.”

This year saw over 80 Beginners ‘graduate’ the 16-week 0 to 5k Beginner’s courses and their smiles gave away just how proud and delighted they were to do so.

The event was originally conceived as the graduation run for the first Ladies Running Group course in 2009, and whilst the emphasis has always been on fun and finishing, the pace at the front can be quite brisk.

The overall (and senior men’s) winner was Andrew Siggers. Alistair McDonnell came in second with 17-year-old Joe Childs in third.

The ladies’ field was led home by Helen Jones with 16-year-old Olivia Sheehan in second. Completing the podium in third place was Sharon Fearn.

In the Under 16s categories R&N AC athlete Cian Hutton came in first for the boys with 12 year old Ben Carroll second. Ben’s impressive time meant he was also placed 11th in the overall rankings. Third place (and 12th overall) went to nine-year-old Oliver Bell.

Equally outstanding was 10-year-old Georgia Gercs, the first girl across the line. Her time also earnt her 16th place in the overall rankings. Second and third place for the Under 16 girls went to Madeline Jacks and Sophia Hill respectively.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Tom Mahoney was on hand at the finish line to help present the finishers’ medals, and Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, who ran the 5k course, made the presentations to the podium finishers.

With the business of the 5k completed it was the turn of the under 8s to run, encouraged along by the cheering crowds around the athletics track.

Anne Hartfield expressed her appreciation to the support team who helped ensure things ran smoothly on the day.

“A huge thank you to our sponsors and all the volunteers who give their time to ensure the event runs without a hitch,” she added.

“The atmosphere this morning has been amazing. To see so many people enjoying and supporting the event again this year has been fantastic.”

Over 40 raffle prizes were donated by both individuals and local businesses. Main Sponsor Smart Therapy were kept busy giving post run massages and advice on recovery.

A full results list and photographs will be published on the club website later this week. Visit: www.randnac.org.

Jakbub Janek & Yona Larner

Marie Bracken, Wendy Jennings, Maz Allen, Caroline Sparkes & Claire Harker

Katie Lea, Tilly Lea & Annie Hegarty