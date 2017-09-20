ROAD RACE SLIDESHOW: Pictures from Sunday’s Rugby 10 mile road race

Angela Copson, 70, sets new world best time in race won by Leamington’s Paul Andrew

PICTURES BY BRYAN ACFORD

The 200 athletes at the start in Barby

Sunday’s Rugby 10 mile road race featured a new W70 world best time for 70-year-old Angela Copson, who broke the previous record by over two minutes. Her time of 1-14.43 saw her 91st overall, in the field of 200 runners.

The previous best stood at 1-16.46, set four years ago by Rae Baymiller of the USA. This year the incredible Rugby & Northampton AC athlete has now set a British record in ten different events from 800m to the marathon, six of which are world records or bests.

The race, based at Barby Cricket Club, which takes in a scenic route through parts of Barby, Kilsby and Hillmorton, was won by Paul Andrew, some 15 years after he previously lifted the trophy. Andrew, 35, from Leamington C&AC was the champion in 2002 and last took part in 2009.

With ideal conditions of a cool, still autumn day, he clocked 56.16, more than a minute ahead of three Kenilworth Runners Ben Taylor (SM 57.30), Connor Carson (M45 57.52) and Steve Marr (M35 58.32).

Rugby & Northampton AC's Angela Copson on her way to a new W70 world best time of 1-14.43 PICTURES BY BRYAN ACFORD

“I enjoyed it,” said Andrew, who also won the Kenilworth Half Marathon for the third time a couple of weeks ago. “I ran quicker than I was hoping. I was out on my own after about half a mile, which made it harder to stay in racing mode.”

He is now targeting the Telford 10k in December and will turn his attentions to the cross country season.

“I’ve had a long string of injuries for about ten to 12 years,” he added. “It’s only in the last couple years I’ve rebuilt everything and been back on the comeback trail.”

First finisher for the host club, Rugby & Northampton AC was Jon Taylor in 22nd (M35 1-04.30), who was pleased with his run after suffering a hamstring problem in then Kenilworth Half, narrowly improving his time from his last Rugby 10.

Winner Paul Andrew from Leamington C&AC

Also for R&N, just one place behind was Andrew Jacks (M45 1-04.51) and Paul Furness 26th (M45 1-05.52) and Matt Carroll 27th (M35 1-06.14). Andrew Wylie was 89th (M45 1-14.10) and Paul Baxter 161st (M35 1-26.59).

First Junior Man was Leamington’s Greg West, in 8th place overall in 1-01.11

First lady was Kenilworth’s Laura Pettifer (W35 1-09.36) in 55th overall ahead of clubmate Rebecca Beasley (SL 1-10.09) in 60th and Leamington’s Jenny Jeeves 62nd (W45 1-10.20).

Along with Gail Audhali (W55 1-11.57) Kenilworth were the top ladies’ team, with Spa Striders second.

R&N runner Paul Furness

First men’s team were Kenilworth, with Matt Dyer (12th, M35 1-02.05) completed the quartet. Leamington were runners-up with Charlie Staveley (20th, SM 1-04.12) and Marc Curtis (24th, M45 1-05.09) joining Andrew and West.

The event incorporated the Midland Masters Championship, with medals awarded on age-grading. Gold - her 19th in Midland Masters - went to Angela Copson (W65 93.46%), with Kenilworth’s Connor Carson taking silver (M45 82.95%) and Kenilworth’s David Pettifer bronze (82nd, 1-12.57, 80.42%)

Angela, who only took up running when she was 60, enjoyed the Rugby 10, after winning the 800m and 1500m for the club’s vets the previous weekend and taking part in the Northampton Half Marathon at the start of the month.

“I’ve had a lovely year,” she said, having added a long list of British and World records to her name. “I trained hard for the European Masters in Denmark and really enjoyed it.” She won six golds and two team silvers in the event in Aahus.

“I’m really excited about next year. It’s all quite close to home - and should be warm too! The European Indoors are in Madrid, the Worlds in Malaga and the European non-stadia in Alicante.”