ROLLER HOCKEY: Team GB selection for Josh after less than a year in the sport

Trip to California in July

He has only been playing roller hockey for less than a year but Josh Kelly already has the world in his sights.

Josh Kelly is looking forward to playing in California

Josh, a year 7 pupil at Rugby Free Secondary School, has been chosen to represent Team GB at the AAU Junior Olympics in the under 12s inline team, which will compete against teams from around the world in Corona, California in July.

Josh plays for Midlands Mooseheads in Lutterworth, and took up the sport last February to complement his ice hockey training and aspirations.

An added bonus for the talented youngster is that he has also been selected to represent the U13 South West Conference in ice hockey.

Josh is currently in his third season of ice hockey where he plays in the U13A team for Milton Keynes Storm. He feels being chosen for the Conference team is also a very big honour, especially as a first year under 13 player, having to compete for a spot on the team against older, stronger and more experienced players.

Josh played for the U11 Midlands Conference team last season.

He is dedicated and works and trains very hard so is delighted to see his efforts doubly rewarded.