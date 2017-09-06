ROUNDERS: End of an era for league as organiser hands over reins after 25 years

Skools Out are 2017 champions with Oddballs the runners-up

The presentation took place last Thursday for the winners of the Rugby Rounders League this season.

A fitting finale to the season was a closely contested match between Skools Out and the Oddballs who were both unbeaten.

Despite their best efforts the Oddballs could not contend with the very strong hitting of one of the Skools Out players and were unable themselves to score sufficient rounders for victory.

A very entertaining game, with both sides showing good fielding and batting skills.

Consequently the runners-up trophies went to the Oddballs and Skools Out were awarded the winners’ trophies. Congratulations to both teams.

The trophy for the most rounders scored over the season went to Beci Clish from Oakley and she was also voted the player of the season, receiving the main trophy of the evening.

The organiser and founder of the league, Chris Cox was presented with flowers and a gift as a thank you from the players following her announcement to retire from the organisation of the league.

A small committee is now to take her place so the league will continue to run next season.

PICTURED: Rugby Rounders League champions Skools Out and Chris Cox (second from right) handing over to the new organiser after 25 years in charge