ROUNDERS: Ten schools compete to represent area in next round of School Games

Boughton Leigh narrowly beat Dunchurch in final

The winner of the year 5/6 Level 2 School Games Rounders Competition 2017 - announced by the Harris C of E Academy School Sports Partnership - is Boughton Leigh Junior School.

Young leaders from Rugby High helped with umpiring and scoring

As usual, this was a fiercely contested competition with ten schools all hoping to represent the Eastern Warwickshire area at the next round. Dunchurch Boughton Junior School were only just beaten and came in a very close second place, with Provost Williams Primary School close behind in third.

Harris SSP would like to thank Rugby High School for kindly hosting the competition and for their excellent young leaders who umpired and scored the matches. Well done to all participants who displayed the six School Games values; determination, honesty, passion, respect, self belief and teamwork.

They were: Abbots Farm Junior, Boughton Leigh Junior, Dunchurch Boughton Junior, Northlands Primary, Oakfield Primary, Paddox Primary, Provost Williams Primary, Riverside Academy, St Maries Academy, and The Revel Primary.

To find out more about Harris C of E Academy School Sports Partnership, please call Ian Smart, Partnership & Sports Centre Development Manager on (01788) 812549 extension 304 or visit their website http://www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/Home-Sports