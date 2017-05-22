RUGBY BOWMEN: Mayor tries her hand at crossbow

Still a few spaces left on Sunday archery courses

The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Sally Bragg, visited Rugby Bowmen Archery club, to see archers practising their sport earlier this month. This was a pleasant surprise to the members. The Chairman, Colin Gardenne, said that he was delighted the Mayor had shown such an interest in the club.

Members of Rugby Bowmen with Mayor Cllr Sally Bragg

After introductions the Mayor, and her Consort, fulfilled her desire to shoot with Iris Bingham’s Target crossbow, followed by a Sporting Crossbow. Both showed a natural talent and scored highly on the small 40cm target. Cllr Sally Bragg had become interested in crossbows after presenting Iris, on several occasions, with various World Crossbow Shooting Association medals and certificates.

Rugby Bowmen meets at the Harris Sports Centre (CV22 6BB) most Sunday afternoons 1-3pm and Wednesday evenings. There are still a few spaces on the Sunday archery courses. For details email Colin at colin.gardenne@btinternet.com.