RUNNING GROUPS: New courses for beginners

Sign up now and train towards 5k event in May

On your marks… New beginners running courses - sign up now!

Why not make 2017 the year you achieve your fitness goals - and let Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club help you.

Their Ladies’ and Men’s Running groups are once again holding their successful 0 to 5k running courses. Both groups head to the start-line on Saturday, February 4. Whether you’ve never run before, or want to try again after taking some time out, the groups will support you all the way to 5K.

Established in 2009, the Ladies’ Running Group now has more than 150 regular members, catering for women of all ages and abilities, shapes and sizes, complete novices to intermediate runners. In 2016 members completed events from 5K to 100K! The men’s group was established in 2014 and continues to grow year on year.

Whether you are looking to compete in your first 5K or dream of running a marathon, the groups will provide you with coach-led sessions and a specific training plan to meet your ongoing individual needs.

There are many reasons to join these supportive and motivational groups. Your personal goal may be to get fit, lose weight, relieve work pressure, escape from the kids for an hour or meet new people. Sign up and you’ll soon be reaping the rewards.

Training takes place at the athletics track next to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre. Sessions are a mixture of track based training and calculated distance runs built up gradually using a walk / run technique. The 16-week course culminates with running the Rugby Ready Steady Fun Run (5K) in May.

Included in the £30 price (16 week course) are two optional mid-week sessions at 6.30pm on a Monday and Thursday evening. These are in addition to the main Saturday session (9.30am for the men and 10am for the ladies). All sessions are with qualified and experienced (gender specific) coaches.

Fun, friendship and a shared commitment to supporting each other to achieve personal goals is an integral part of the group.

This is what some of the existing members have to say:

“I never thought of myself as sporty before but now I can say I am a runner!”

“You often think running groups will be really serious and competitive but this group is so welcoming, friendly and supportive. It’s amazing what you can achieve with a little belief.”

Visit www.randnac.org and follow the registration links on the Events page. Or for more information please email: ladiesrunninggroup@gmail.com or mensrunninggrouprugby@gmail.com