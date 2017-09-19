RUNNING: Ladies’ running group launches Returners’ Gang

‘Back to Running’ eight-week course, Saturdays and Wednesdays, for just £15

Rugby’s original Ladies Running Group is offering a return to running programme for ladies who can currently run for 10 minutes without stopping that want to get up to 5K before Christmas. The 8-week Back to Running programme offers two weekly sessions, led by experienced female coaches, for just £15 for the whole 8-week course! The 16 sessions will begin on Saturday, October 7th at 10.30am at Rugby Athletics Track and will continue weekly with a second session on Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm.

This programme is offered in addition to the regular annual 0-5K programme that the group offers which will begin in the New Year.

The Ladies Running Group is part of Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club and, since being established in 2009, has gone from strength to strength with over 150 members ranging in age, size and ability. Fun, friendship and a shared commitment to supporting each other achieve personal goals is an integral part of the group.

“There’ll be lots of ladies who’ll be pleased to support you to reach your goal,” said Alison Chippington, LRG member since 2013.

All training and coaching is overseen by Kay Shaw, a founder of the Ladies Running Group – and finalist in the Volunteer category of next month’s Coventry & Warwickshire Sports’ Awards.

“I am passionate about helping ladies achieve running goals that they never dreamed possible and especially enjoy coaching our beginner ladies to run their first 5K,” she said.

Alongside the new Back to Running group, Rugby Ladies Running Group continues to offer training and support to experienced runners at their 9am Saturday sessions and ladies who can already run 5K are always welcome to join the group, whether their goal is to run farther, faster or with a group of like-minded individuals.

Being part of the Rugby Runners section of RNAC means the Ladies’ Running Group is able to use all the facilities at Rugby Athletics Track, and offers members the opportunity to move up in to the more competitive side of running with one of the mixed running groups as they progress. Most groups train at the same time as junior athletes in the club, allowing the whole family to train a the same time.

To register for the course, whose target event will be the club’s 6th Annual Rugby Santa Run on Sunday, December 3rd, or to enquire about any area of running at RNAC, email Kay at: ladiesrunninggroup@gmail.com