RUNNING: New event from 5k to ultra-marathon

Six-hour Rugby Challenge date set for June 2018

Runners are invited to put a date in their diaries for next year, when Big Bear Events will be staging an exciting new event in Rugby.

The Rugby Challenge will be run along the recently refurbished Great Central Way on Wednesday, June 6 2018 allowing for a completely traffic-free course.

In a first for the area, the race will be a six-hour challenge event.

Entrants will run as many 3.5 mile laps as they can (or want to!) within the six-hour limit, allowing for 5k runners and ultra-marathon runners to toe the line together.

The midweek scheduling also allows for those runners with weekend commitments to be able to race in the picturesque setting of the Great Central Way.

Finishers of the Rugby Challenge will be rewarded with an event specific medal, a bottle of locally brewed Big Bear Beer and a sweet treat from Rugby Real Bread.

As well as the finishers’ goodies Big Bear Events promise fully stocked aid stations and a friendly atmosphere.

Paul Albon, Big Bear Events Race Director, said: “We are looking to put on small, local and friendly events for all levels of runner.

“We expect to see a really wide range of runners from the occasional Parkrunner to the dedicated 100 marathon club member and every one inbetween.”

Big Bear Events are hosting five events across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire during 2018, with venues including Ryton Pools and Daventry Country Park.

More information can be found by visiting www.bigbearevents.net, see the Big Bear Events Facebook page or by emailing info@ bigbearevents.net.