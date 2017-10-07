RUNNING: Rugby Half Marathon returns on Sunday, October 29

New course starts at Hart Field and includes the old Great Central Railway

Race returns on Sunday, October 29

The Rugby Half Marathon has been staged for the last two years but when the organisers decided to pull out, this left the prospect of no race being held in the foreseeable future. ‘The Race Organiser’, who organise the highly successful events at Draycote, stepped in at the last minute to rescue the event.

They have worked closely with Rugby Borough Council to come up with a new start and route to hopefully produce a first-class race. Initial issues were notable but all hurdles have been crossed and now the race organisation is in full flow.

The race starts at the Hart field on Lower Hilmorton Road, thanks to Lawrence Sheriff School, and works its way through Hilmorton to eventually take in two laps around Rugby and Kilsby. The route then progresses along the railway embankment to finish back at Hart Field.

There are significant road closures and the route is virtually traffic free - ideal for a fast race and all is set to bring a major event onto the roads of Rugby. Further details and online application are available at: https://www.theraceorganiser.com