RUNNING: Sign up for Rugby’s Santa Run on Sunday, December 3

Sixth staging of fun events suitable for all the family

HO HO HO! It’s nearly time for Rugby’s 6th Santa Run! Organised jointly by Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club and Rotary Club of Rugby, and sponsored by Xercise4Less and Nicholls Building & Plumbing Merchants, this year’s event is on Sunday, December 3 with, as in previous years, events suitable for all the family.

10 am Mini Santa Lap - a lap of the track for under 8s

10.15 am The Santa Dash – 1 mile off road dash around the track and park, open to ages 6+

10.30 am The 5K Santa Run – starting and finishing at the track and open to all abilities age 8+

Santa suits, medals and a mince pie are included in the entry fee and there are prizes for individual winners as well as spot prizes.

As well as having fun, Santa runners will be helping local charities and are encouraged to raise extra sponsorship for our chosen good causes - Rotary Club of Rugby and Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club Athletics Foundation.

Organisers challenge local businesses, schools and organisations to battle it out for the Santa Run Cup. You can have as many runners in a team as you choose, with the top three runners scoring for the team prize.

Enter online today at: www.randnac.org

To enquire about team entry or for further information email: santarun2017@gmail.com