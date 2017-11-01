RUNNING SLIDESHOW: Pictures from Rugby Half Marathon 2017

New scenic course attracts more than 400 runners

Rugby’s own Half Marathon returned on Sunday with a new route, cooler autumn weather with a new organiser.

Winner Andrew Siggers

Starting at Lawrence Sheriff School’s Hart Field and heading out on to Lower Hilmorton Road, the route took in the country lanes and scenery of Barby Lane and Onley Lane, with a return stretch along the old railway line of the Great Central Walk.

Over 400 runners crossed the finish line, led by local teacher Andrew Siggers in 1 hour 13 minutes and 46 seconds.

Tori Green was the first female finisher in 1 hour 25 minutes and 58 seconds, for 13th overall. Tori runs with Rugby & Northampton AC, while Andrew is a member of Kenilworth Runners. More than 150 of the entrants were from running clubs.

Their times stand as course records with the new route established this year and will be published with age category records for future years’ runners to set their sights on.

Tori Green, winner of the ladies' race

Rugby & Northampton AC had 17 athletes in the race, securing five of the top 20 positions, including Stephen Marks (3rd, 1-15.44) Andrew Jacks (9th 1-24.44), Matt Carroll (16th, 1-26.48) and Richard Stevens (20th, 1-27.40).

Runners from across Warwickshire and the Midlands were out in force, with ages ranging from 16 to 79. Local charities featured heavily in fundraising efforts, with first time half marathon runners conquering the rolling hills of the country lanes.

More than 30 volunteers made up of local residents and Rugby and Northampton AC runners marshalled the route and created a brilliant race day atmosphere that will help the event grow and return next year.

Rugby & Northampton AC led the organisation of the race, bringing in specialist company The Race Organiser to help make the event a permanent fixture.

The top five men - Ali Herbert (5th), R&N ACs Stephen Marks (3rd), winner Andrew Siggers, Karl Welborn (2nd) and George Crawford (4th).

Details of next year’s event will be announced on: www.theraceorganiser.com

Pre-race warm up at Hart Field

Louise Hobson, Mandy Pearson and Emma Masser

A final massage before the start...

Josie Goodwin, Neal Whitford and Alan Deas (Rugby Tri Club).

Why not join the Santa Run on December 3rd? Myra Potter, Kay Shaw, William Parker, Mel Clark and Claire Harker (Rugby Ladies Running Group Members)

Ladies' running group members from Rugby & Northampton AC