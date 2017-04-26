SAILING: Businesses invited to try Draycote for away days

Sailing club offering venue for team-building and conferences

Picture by Malcolm Lewin Photography: Draycote Water Sailing Club has two 20ft keelboats and professional skippers available for corporate staff away-days and events.

Draycote Water Sailing Club is offering local businesses a unique venue for hosting corporate away days, conferences and events – and for team-building with a difference, groups can even try keelboat racing!

The club has stunning views over Draycote Water in the heart of Warwickshire’s rolling countryside, and a selection of rooms for hire with comprehensive conference facilities including TVs, projectors and WiFi. For companies wanting to add team-building or a staff reward into the package, the club also has two 20-foot keelboats and top quality offshore kit available to take groups out sailing.

Club manager Dave Rowe said: “Our aim is to provide a friendly, professional and bespoke service which best meets the needs of individual clients. Our main lounge overlooks Draycote Water and has huge picture windows which provide creative inspiration and plenty of daylight for even the most over-worked group. And aside from the amazing views, we offer very competitive pricing, free parking and flexible room options and layouts, with tea and coffee on tap. Being a sailing club, there’s also of course an option to get on the water!”

Companies are welcome to tailor their package to suit their requirements – be it a large or small room, just a couple of hours or a full day. Catering can be provided, including breakfast and luncheon buffets, or weather permitting, outdoor dining on the club’s large patio with locally-sourced barbecue food.

The club’s SB20 Sportsboats are race-ready and each has a qualified skipper to help participants learn the ropes; waterproofs and life jackets - as worn on racing yachts - enable anyone to get on the water with a minimum of fuss. A popular option has teams rotating between sailing, relaxing on shore, and running the racing from powerboats.

The club’s corporate services have so far been used by a variety of groups and companies, including Severn Trent and Calor Gas. For more information, contact Dave Rowe on (01788) 814418 or email daverowe@draycotewater.co.uk, or visit: www.draycotewater.co.uk