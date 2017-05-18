SAILING: Draycote club’s open day proves best ever

More than 350 people enjoy chance to try sailing and windsurfing

PICTURES BY MALCOLM LEWIN

Families enjoyed learning the ropes on a trip around the reservoir

Draycote Water Sailing club was packed last Saturday for its annual Open Day as more than 350 people came through the doors to try sailing and windsurfing.

Big smiles were the order of the day as visitors of all ages came off the water.

Families with young children went out in sailing dinghies to discover the fun and excitement of being on the water and many took the chance to helm the boat under the watchful eye of an experienced sailor.

More than 70 people took the chance to get a taste of windsurfing first on the land-trainer and then having a go on the water. Special thanks go to the windsurfing instructors in the water helping beginners onto the boards!

Members ready to welcome open day visitors

More than 35 club members were on hand to tell visitors about sailing, help them with the appropriate gear as well as taking them out on the water. Many were surprised to hear that you don’t need your own clothing or even boat to go sailing at Draycote, as members can hire these from the club as they require.

“This was our best Open Day ever,” said Commodore Jeremy Atkins. “And the smiles on the faces of those taking part show how sailing is a sport that can be enjoyed by a wide range of people.”

More than 50 people signed up on the day for the club’s Get Sailing Introductory Lessons and several others took out memberships (family and individual) as well as signing up for RYA training courses. Adult and junior courses are run through the summer and intensively over the summer holidays. Courses can be booked directly at the club’s website http://www.draycotewater.co.uk.

The Open Day was part of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA)’s nationwide ‘Push the Boat Out’ initiative to get sailing clubs and centres across the country inviting local people to have a go.

Visitors queueing on the pontoon to be transferred to the sailing dinghies

Draycote Water is an RYA Champion Club, an RYA-approved Training Centre and OnBoard Centre. Visit www.draycotewater.co.uk or contact (01788) 814418.