SAILING: Group just for women at Draycote Water

RYA Level 1 course to start sailing begins on June 5

Women are invited to try sailing at Draycote Water this summer with the re-launch of a group just for them.

The weekly Women on Water (WoW) group at Draycote Water Sailing Club encourages women of all ages to get on the water, gain confidence and develop sailing skills.

Sessions have now re-started for the new season and take place on Monday evenings from 5.30pm until dusk; the bar is then open for an après-sail social. The group will also be running an RYA Level 1 “start sailing” course from June 5.

Organiser Caroline Noel says: “Our WoW group first met in May last year and sailed pretty much every week up until the evenings became too dark to continue.

“Over the course of last summer we had 19 women turning up with an average of seven every week, and all are welcome, whether they are absolute beginners or seasoned sailors and racers.

“The general ethos is about sharing, supporting, offering advice and even a bit of kit donation on occasion. Women will find an encouraging and friendly welcome - along with cake and a cuppa - that enables all of us to learn and gain confidence and skills.”

A small weekly sub includes boat hire and refreshments – Caroline adds that baking skills are not required but are very much appreciated when they happen!

Since last year some women who took part in the WoW sessions have crewed for other sailors at the club, helmed club boats or even bought their own.

Caroline adds: “The determination of everyone in the group to get out and sail has seen an overall increase in ability of each and every one of the women who came along.”

To find out more contact Caroline Noel on 07813 765864 or e-mail caroline1957@icloud.com Details about the sailing club can be found at www.draycotewater.co.uk