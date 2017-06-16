SCHOOL GAMES: Crescent team will represent area at next level

Mini Red Tennis - Year 5&6 pupils

School Games Mini Red Tennis - Year 5 & 6 pupils

St Marie's

Teams from Abbots Farm Junior, Boughton Leigh Junior, Crescent, Dunchurch Junior, Northlands Primary, Oakfield Primary, Our Lady’s Primary, St Marie’s Primary and The Revel Primary attended Harris CofE Academy on Thursday to compete in the Level 2 School Games Mini Red Tennis competition.

Each team comprised two boys and two girls from Year 5 or 6. The competition was targeted at beginners who do not have an LTA rating.

The competition organisers, Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership, would like to congratulate the team from Crescent School who will now represent the Eastern Warwickshire area at the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Level 3 School Games on Friday, July 7 at Warwick University, after winning against Abbots Farm Junior School in a closely contested final.

Huge thanks also to the young leaders from Harris CofE Academy who gave up their time after school to umpire the games.

Oakfield

Our Lady's

Northlands

Boughton Leigh

Abbots Farm