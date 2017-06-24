Five schools enjoy first heat at Riverside Academy

SCHOOL GAMES Quad Kids Athletics: Heat One

Year 6 young leaders from Riverside Academy

Last Tuesday a beautiful summer’s morning, Riverside Academy kindly hosted the first heat of the Level 2 School Games Quad Kids competition.

Five schools attended the event, organised by Harris Church of England Academy School Sports Partnership: Dunchurch Boughton Junior, Northlands Primary, Riverside Academy, St Maries Primary and The Revel Primary School.

Teams comprised 15 boys and 15 girls selected from Year 3 and 4, with each child competing in the quadrathlon of 50m sprint, 400m distance, standing long jump and bull nosed javelin.

The results will be announced after the second heat.

In the meantime, Harris CofE Academy SSP would like to congratulate all of the competitors who tried their best on a very warm morning.

Harris would also like to specifically mention the year 6 leaders from Riverside Academy who were excellent.

The Year 6s led the various events, coaching, officiating and scoring as well as leading warm up activities. It was a great morning of junior athletics!

To find out more about Harris C of E Academy School Sports Partnership, please call Ian Smart, Partnership & Sports Centre Development Manager on 01788 812549 extension 304 or visit their website http://www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/Home-Sports