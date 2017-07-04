SCHOOL GAMES: Second heat of Quad Kids at Riverside Academy

Children from four schools enjoy great morning of junior athletics

On a beautiful and warm summer’s morning last Tuesday, Riverside Academy kindly hosted the second heat of the Level 2 School Games Quad Kids competition.

Some of the young leaders from Riverside Academy

Four schools attended the event, organised by Harris Church of England Academy School Sports Partnership: Abbots Farm Junior, Boughton Leigh Junior, Clifton Primary and Paddox Primary School.

Teams comprised 15 boys and 15 girls, selected from Year 3 and 4 with each child competing in the quadrathlon of 50m sprint, 400m distance, standing long jump and bull nosed javelin. The results will be announced after the paper match has taken place.

In the meantime, Harris CofE Academy SSP would like to congratulate all of the competitors who tried their best on a very warm morning.

Harris would also like to mention the Year 4 leaders from Riverside Academy who stepped in at short notice to support the event by officiating and scoring. It was a great morning of junior athletics!