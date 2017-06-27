SCHOOL GAMES: Tri Golf fun as youngsters compete at Leam Valley

Dunchurch Boughton Junior School through to next round on July 7

On a gloriously sunny Wednesday afternoon (June 14), three schools travelled to Leam Valley Golf Centre to compete in the Level 2 School Games Tri Golf competition, organised by Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership.

Young leaders from Boughton Leigh Junior School

The teams from Boughton Leigh Junior, Dunchurch Boughton Junior and Paddox Primary School each comprised five boys and five girls selected from Year 3.

The children were introduced to the game of golf by professional golf coaches David Quinn, Shay Brennan and Aaron Kelly alongside some super Year 6 leaders from Boughton Leigh Junior School, who had received training on how to lead the event during the morning. Children completed eight skills challenges, rotating around each one and gaining points as per the rules for each individual challenge.

The organisers would like to congratulate all the children who took part, but especially Dunchurch Boughton Junior School who won and have qualified to represent the Eastern Warwickshire area at the Coventry, Solihull & Warwickshire Level 3 School Games on July 7.

Special thanks to the team at Leam Valley Golf Centre for kindly hosting and running the event and to the Year 6 children from Boughton Leigh Junior who were excellent young leaders.

To find out more about Harris C of E Academy School Sports Partnership, please call Ian Smart, Partnership & Sports Centre Development Manager on (01788) 812549 extension 304 or visit their website http://www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/Home-Sports