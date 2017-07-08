SCHOOL SPORT: Footballing fun for youngest pupils

Festival for 180 children from Years 1 and 2

Last Monday, 180 pupils from school Years 1 and 2 attended a football festival organised by Harris Church of England Academy School Sports Partnership.

The focus for the festival was participation and enjoyment for all, with schools bringing whole classes to the event.

Children from English Martyrs Primary, Paddox Primary and Riverside Academy enjoyed both friendly football games and various football related skills sessions.

Harris SSP would like to thank the Avon Valley School for kindly hosting the festival and for making everyone so welcome.

Thanks also to the 17 superb young leaders from Avon Valley who refereed and delivered excellent skills sessions for the children.

Many thanks also to the team from Football Development Schools Limited who came along to support the festival, delivering some skills activities for the infants and to Bilton Ajax Junior FC who supported the event by lending some goals and footballs.

A great day was had by all!

To find out more about Harris Church of England Academy School Sports Partnership, please call Ian Smart, Partnership & Sports Centre Development Manager on (01788) 812549 or visit their website http://www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/Home-Sports