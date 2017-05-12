SCHOOL SPORT: Gifted & Talented pupils enjoy day of new activities

Fencing, streetsurf and tag rugby among sports to try

Year 5 and 6 pupils from nine different schools attended a Gifted & Talented PE Day at Harris Church of England Academy. The pupils (and many of their accompanying teachers) took part in a carousel of activities throughout the day, which included fencing, streetsurf, indoor rowing & sports science, cardio tennis, Cheer with ROAR!Cheer and Dance, tag rugby games and the Wasps Interactive Zone. This gave every pupil the opportunity to try something new, broaden their experience, learning and applying new skills. The Harris School Sports Partnership would like to thank all the coaches from the Wasps Community Team who led master classes throughout the day, alongside their superb Wasps Interactive Zone and to Ellen Curtis of ROAR! Cheer and Dance who sponsored the event.

For more information about Harris CofE AcademySSP, call Ian Smart on (01788) 812549 ext 304.

More photos from the day on http://www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/Gallery and Facebook and Twitter