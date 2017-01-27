SCHOOL SPORT: Gold award for five Rugby schools

Top level reward for commitment to school sport

Five Rugby schools have achieved Gold Level for School Games Mark for the academic year 2015/2016.

Knightlow Primary School pupils with Ian Smart

Ian Smart, School Games Organiser (SGO) for Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership, is delighted to announce they are: Boughton Leigh Junior School, Harris Church of England Academy, Knightlow CofE Primary School, Oakfield Primary School and The Revel CofE Primary School.

The School Games Mark is a Government led awards scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of PE and sport, across their school and into the community.

Schools in England are able to assess themselves across bronze, silver and gold levels.

The award is nationally recognised as the kite mark for school sport, and to achieve Gold Level is an incredible achievement.

These successful schools have had to demonstrate excellence in participation, supporting talented athletes, competition, leadership, inclusion and community links; all within a PE and School Sport setting.

In his role as SGO, Ian is happy to support any local school with their application for School Games Mark.

To find out more about Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership, visit www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/Home-Sports