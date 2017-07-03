SCHOOL SPORT: Kwik Cricket Festival fun

Year 4 youngsters from three schools enjoy skills sessions and games

Year 4 pupils from Abbots Farm Junior, English Martyrs Primary and Paddox Primary attended a Kwik Cricket Festival on a rather hot summer’s morning last Tuesday.

Young leaders from Bilton School helped to run the Kwik Cricket

The event was organised by Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership and the focus for the morning was on participation and enjoyment for all with schools invited to bring their entire year group.

The organisers would like to thank Bilton School for kindly hosting the festival, which was superbly supported by their Year 7 young leaders.

The primary pupils took part in a number of batting and fielding skills sessions followed by some friendly kwik cricket games.

To find out more about Harris C of E Academy School Sports Partnership, call Ian Smart, Partnership & Sports Centre Development Manager on (01788) 812549 extension 304 or visit their website http://www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/Home-Sports