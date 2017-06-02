SIDECAR RACING: Cossar starts title race with last-gasp win at Leicester

Grasstrack victory in Kent too

In a thrilling finale that saw him fight through from third to first, Rugby’s Mark Cossar won the opening round of the 2017 British Sidecar Speedway Championship at Leicester.

Passenger Carl Blyth just manages to hang on in Kent

In front of a large and enthusiastic crowd, who were treated to countless overtaking manoeuvres throughout the night, Cossar and his Leicester-born passenger Carl Blyth narrowly overcame Nottingham’s Paul Whitelam and Terry Saunters.

Cossar just managed to hold off Whitelam on his way to four heat victories, and had to use every inch of his undoubted track-craft and bravery to find a way past in the grand final.

Younger brother Tom had a frustrating night with two race exclusions, scoring three points, whilst father Andy Cossar used all his guile and experience for a very creditable five-point tally, despite one exclusion.

Rugby’s Gareth Williams proved an excellent passenger to Birmingham’s Matt Fumarola, scoring six points, only just missing out on a semi-final place.

The first sidecar speedway at Leicester proved popular with race fans

The second of the four-leg British Championship is at Somerset Speedway’s Oak Tree Arena near Highbridge (TA9 4HA) on Friday, June 9.

On Sunday at Frittenden in Kent, it was once again Mark Cossar first, Paul Whitelam second as this time on the grasstrack surface, the Rugby ace won the Battle of Britain event.