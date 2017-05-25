SIDECAR SPEEDWAY: Cossar brothers racing at Leicester on Saturday

New track for opening round of British Sidecar Speedway Championship

Rugby’s racing brothers Tom and Mark Cossar are in action this Saturday (May 27), not too far away in Leicester for the first round of the 2017 British Sidecar Speedway Championship.

Staging sidecars for the very first time on its new widened track at Beaumont Leys, Leicester is the first of a four round British title, with the elder of the Cossar brothers, Mark, one of the favourites.

“It’s always a challenge to ride at a new track for the first time,” said the four-times British Masters Grasstrack champion.

“But I’m looking forward to it and hope that with Brandon unavailable, race fans in Rugby will be keen to make the short trip up to Leicester for some rare sidecar speedway action.”

Having previously competed on the shale with a grasstrack bike, younger brother Tom Cossar has this year invested in a fully fledged sidecar speedway machine, so could mount his best bid yet against the sport’s top flight riders.

Both Tom and Mark can expect tough opposition from the ever consistent Paul Whitelam from Nottingham, himself a former British Masters Champion, whilst the Winterburns from Yorkshire, Tris and Billy will be more than keen to strike a blow against the Cossars.

First race is at 7pm. Gates open at 6pm. Admission is just £10 for adults. Free for under 16s.

For those travelling to watch, the address is: Leicester Speedway, The Lions, Beaumont Leys, Beaumont Way, Leicester LE4 1DS

Round Two: Somerset on Friday June 9.

Round Three: Kings Lynn on Friday, July 14.

Round Four: Belle Vue, Manchester on Saturday, October 14.