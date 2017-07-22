SIDECAR SPEEDWAY: Cossar wins third round of British championship

Rugby rider firmly in control of title race with one meeting to go

Unstoppable ‎Mark Cossar won his third consecutive round of the British Sidecar Speedway Championship at Kings Lynn to put himself firmly in control of the title with just one meeting to go.

The Rugby ace ‎together with passenger Carl Blyth) have set themselves up perfectly for the final showdown at Manchester Belle Vue’s purpose-built National Speedway Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

Cossar used his experience of the Kings Lynn raceway to full effect, looking every inch the champion elect as he sailed through his heats without incident.

As was the case in the previous round at Somerset, Mick Cave and Tris Winterburn were hot on his heels - and arch rival from the grasstrack circuits Rod Winterburn also made the final four.

Rugby’s Gareth Williams just missed out on a slot in the last race, finishing second in the last chance qualifier (semi-final), in which Tom Cossar produced another encouraging display to finish third.