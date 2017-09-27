SPA SPORTS DAY: Great day for the Rugby team

Excellent performances at Leeds Beckett University
Sporting talents of all ages and abilities from Shree Prajapati Association Rugby took part in the Shree Prajapati Association Annual Sports Days held at Leeds Beckett University recently.
With nearly 300 participants from across the 13 UK branches competing in the ten different sporting categories, the town can be very proud in their 45 participants who took part at the national sports day.
Rugby branch excelled once more, with Dylan Mistry in badminton U12, Dipesh Mistry the men’s pool and the town’s volleyball team were all winners, plus had runners-up in the Over 40s Football and Nikesh & Hiten in the men’s darts doubles.
To crown the day, the town took the Fair Play Trophy
Well done to all the Rugby participants in their fantastic effort and the supporters in making for a truly outstanding day for the town.
Ramesh Mistry, SPA Rugby President
