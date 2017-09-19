SPEEDWAY: Bees’ fans enjoy East Midlands Bowl racing against Leicester

By Alan Goodman

Leicester 50, Coventry 43.

East Midlands Bowl

After two previous postponements, this match finally got underway with Coventry fielding a team of ex-Bees to contest this trophy which was first ridden for in 1951.

Leicester opened with maximum points and although Bees reserves led out of turn two in the next it was lost before the end of the lap and the lead was eight points.

Bees hit back with a win by the impressive Hans Andersen in heat three.

Two Leicester 4-2s increased the lead to ten and with heat six shared, the score was 23-13, putting Bees into tactical territory. Andersen responded with double points in a heat seven win and a third from Kenneth Hansen reduced the deficit to five.

Heat wins in the next three races put Leicester thirteen ahead.

After a shared heat eleven Bees pulled the deficit back to seven.

Rain after heat thirteen made a postponement a possibility, but after a track inspection racing resumed.

The final two races were shared, making the final score 50-43 to Leicester.

For Bees, Andersen top scored with fourteen and received good support from Rory Schlein (11) and Scott Nicholls (10).

It was not quite the racing that made the afternoon but it was a good time for the large turnout of Bees’ fans sporting the famous black and gold to meet up with old friends for probably the last time of the season.

Although the general opinion is that unless things change drastically, Brandon Stadium is lost, it is however, hoped that a new stadium can be built in the near future and one the most famous teams in the sport can return to active racing.

