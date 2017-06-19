SPEEDWAY: Bees riding at Rye House on Sunday

By Alan Goodman

Coventry Bees team will be riding at Rye House on Sunday (June 25). It has now been confirmed that this match, cancelled earlier in the season, will now be ridden.

There will be a coach running from Coventry. It will depart from the Whitley Abbey School, Abbey Road (off the London Road) at 11am for a 3pm start.

There will also coaches running to the British Grand Prix at Cardiff on Saturday, July 22. These will also leave from Whitley Abbey School.

There is plenty of car parking available.

Anyone wishing to book or require further details should ring Alan on (01788) 562132.