SPEEDWAY: Bees seeking new sponsor

By Alan Goodman

Coventry Bees are on the lookout for a new team sponsor, writes Alan Goodman.

Previous sponsors Buildbase, who have been associated with the speedway team for the previous 13 seasons have relinquished their title role, but will still support the side in 2017.

There is now the opportunity for another company to come in.

At one time it was thought that new stadium owners Brandon Estates Ltd would take over but after the upsets of the winter this now appears to be a non-starter.

Coventry are now set to launch their 2017 season with a challenge match at Peterborough.

It is familiar territory for Bees management team of new team manager Jim Lynch and co promoters Mick Horton and Neil Watson as all three have been associated with the Alwalton Showground based club at one time or another.

Also Bees captain Danny king and team members Kenneth and Lasse Bjerre have all graced the red and black Panthers colours.

The match will take place at the East of England Showground on Sunday, March 19 with a 5pm start time.