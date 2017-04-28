SPEEDWAY by Alan Goodman

Next fixture at Rye House on May 6

In the third of the matches arranged by the Save Coventry Bees campaign, Bees visited Poole, who tracked former Bees Krzysztof Kasprzak and Hans Andersen.

Bees had ex- skipper Chris Harris guesting and were managed by former team manager Alun Rossiter.

Poole 52, Bees 38

Danny King won a shared heat one but Poole led by two after the second.

Three more shared heats followed, one which saw Harris’ hopes shattered by a machine failure at the tapes for heat four.

Poole increased their lead to four in heat six but Bees pulled it back through a good win by Lasse Bjerre in heat seven and Jason Garrity taking third. Things were close throughout with Poole just holding their four-point advantage at the interval.

From then on it was all Poole with Bees just managing to share one heat before the end and go down by 52-38.

Bees’ scorers: Lasse Bjerre 8(1), Chris Harris 7(1), Danny King 6(1), Stefan Nielsen 5(1), Jason Garrity, Josh Bates 5, James Sarjeant 2.

Bees’ next away fixture is at Rye House on Saturday, May 6.

There is a coach running to this match. With Brandon Stadium not available, a new pick-up point has been arranged.

This is Whitley Abbey School. It is situated on Abbey Road (off London Road); Post code CV3 4BD. Car parking is available.

The coach will leave at 2.30pm. Anyone interested in booking or needing details should ring Alan on (01788) 562132.