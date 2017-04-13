SPEEDWAY: Fans support Bees in second challenge at Wolverhampton

By Alan Goodman

The exiled Coventry Bees rode their second challenge match of the season when they visited local rivals Wolverhampton.

There were a couple of changes from their first outing with Rory Schlein guesting for Kenneth Bjerre and Stefan Nielsen in for the injured Josh Bates. Lewis Kerr was also absent so rider replacement was operated. Colin Pratt also acted as team manager.

Wolverhampton 53 Bees 39

Wolves made a good start with an opening 5-1, the ease of which made things look ominous for Bees.

Nielsen and James Sarjeant however took a 4-2 in the next to bring some relief to the large amount of Brandon fans present. Another home 4-2 restored the four-point lead before heat four was shared.

A good ride by home rider Jacob Thorssell saw him take second place and follow partner Adam Skornicki home for a second home maximum in heat five. Schlein brought cheers from Bees fans when he defeated home star Fredrik Lindgren in heat six.

A Bees 4-2 in the next was followed by a hectic shared heat eight which left the halfway score at 27-21 to the homesters. The next two races virtually settled it for Wolves. A 4-2 was followed by a 5-1 in a hectic rerun race which saw Jason Garrity get some rough treatment from Kyle Howarth.

Bees pulled four back in the next two races but a rerun heat thirteen sealed the home win.A final heat maximum left them worthy winners at 53-39.

Bees’ scorers: Stefan Nielsen 8(1), Lasse Bjerre, Rory Schlein 8, Danny King, Jason Garrity 6, James Sargeant 3(2).

It was good to see the number of Bees fans in attendance and they can only hope the sport will return to Brandon soon.

Bees’ next match is at Poole on Wednesday, April 19.