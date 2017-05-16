SPEEDWAY: More disappointment for Bees’ fans

By Alan Goodman

There was more disappointment for the action-starved Bees fans after Saturday night’s challenge at Leicester was called off earlier in the week.

Once again the reason quoted was the lack of available riders. With Bees riders now riding for other British teams and the heavy overseas weekend action means this will always be a problem at this time in the season.

A slight glimmer of hope for the future came when it was announced that the Police action against the removal of fittings from Brandon has been dropped with no case to answer. There is however, still talk of civil action being taken.

There is a very long way still to go so fans must just sit, wait and hope.