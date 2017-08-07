SPEEDWAY Young Bees in Sheffield tournament

By Alan Goodman

A young team representing Coventry Bees took part in a four-team tournament at Sheffield last Thursday and came second to a Sheffield team. The scores were Sheffield 36, Bees 24, Belle Vue 22 and a Poultec Team 14.

Scorers for the Bees, who were wearing the race jackets for this season, were Adam Roynon 8, James Sarjeant 8, Luke Priest 5 and Ryan Terry Daley 3.

For Speedway collectors there is good news for them as the Coventry Track Shop is coming to the next meeting of Nuneaton Supporters Club on Thursday, August 24.

The track shop proprietors Gary and Lorraine Drinkwater have numerous amounts of merchandise in stock after the unexpected closure of Brandon Stadium.

The Club hold their meetings at the Brandon Club, Main Street Brandon at 8pm.

Alan Goodman