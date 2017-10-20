SPORTS AWARD: Running coach Kay is finalist in region’s awards

Ladies’ Running Group co-founder runner-up Volunteer of the Year

In a glittering ceremony at the Ricoh Arena, local sporting heroes were recognised at the Coventry and Warwickshire Sports Awards.

Kay Shaw, joint founder of the Ladies’ Running Group at Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club, was runner-up in the Volunteer of the Year category for her continued support of ladies’ running in the town.

Kay, who has been lead coach at the group for over eight years, attended the awards with some of her coaching team and commented: “I was absolutely thrilled to bits when I heard I’d been nominated and truly honoured to make it to the final.

“The winner of my category was an 87-year-old football coach with 57 years volunteering under his belt so I’ve a few years to go before I can match that! It was wonderful to get recognition for our amazing group at such a prestigious event.”

For information on the Ladies’ Running Group email Kay at: ladiesrunninggroup@gmail.com