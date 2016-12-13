SPORTS AWARDS: Time to send in your nominations

Who are your stars of 2016?

Can you believe it’s that time of year again already and we are asking for your awards nominations to honour the best sporting performances and dedication in 2016.

Every year Rugby Borough Council, the Rugby Advertiser and Rugby FM team up to recognise and reward the borough’s most committed and talented sports people.

In celebrating these achievements, the Rugby Sports Awards will be held at The Benn Hall on Wednesday March, 15.

In the meantime the deadline for your entries is January 18.

Maybe you know someone who spends many hours coaching or volunteering in a sports club who deserves to be recognised for the work they are doing, or a talented individual who is excelling in their sport. Please don’t let them miss out.

Nominations are now open in the following categories: Mark Gallagher Memorial Award for Coach of the Year; Club of the Year; The Unsung Hero ‘Volunteer’ Award; Sportsman of the Year; Sportswoman of the Year; Lifetime Achievement Award; Simon Warwood Memorial Award for Young Team of the Year; Young Volunteer of the Year; Young Sports Person of the Year and the Excellence in Sport Awards for ten under 18s competing at national and international level who will be awarded £100 towards training or equipment expenses.

Nominations are welcome for successes and achievements between January 1 and December 31, 2016 and juniors are classed as aged 18 and under on August 31, 2016.

All applications will be judged by a panel and those short listed will be invited to attend the award ceremony.

Nomination forms can be picked up from Rugby Borough Council’s reception at the Town Hall or by visiting www.rugby.gov.uk/sportsawards

Alternatively you can request a nomination form by sending an email to:

sportsdevelopment@rugby.gov.uk or telephoning (01788) 533711.

Local companies are invited to support the awards with a variety of sponsorship packages available.

Please call Rugby Borough Council Sport Development Officer on (01788) 533711 for more details.

Here’s a little more about the categories:

Mark Gallagher Memorial Award for Coach of the Year: Coaches should be nominated for their dedication, commitment and achievements during 2016.

Club of the Year Award: Clubs should be nominated for their success and developmental initiatives.

The Unsung Hero ‘Volunteer’ Award – Sponsored by Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action: They should be an inspirational role model, perhaps someone who shows dedication behind the scenes, but whose contributions may otherwise go unrecognised.

Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards: Open to anyone who lives or participates in sport in the borough. People should be nominated for their achievement or success in their sport during 2016. Please tell the judges about their background in the sport and why they deserve the award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award: People should be nominated for their involvement, commitment and dedication to sport over many years. Please tell judges how their long service has made a difference.

Excellence in Sport Award – Sponsored by GLL Sport Foundation: Open to young people aged 18 or under who represent a sport at a national or international level. Ten winners will be awarded £100 towards training or equipment expenses.

Simon Warwood Memorial Award for Young Team of the Year: Club and school teams should be nominated for their achievements and success and for demonstrating excellent team spirit, commitment and a sense of fair play.

Young Volunteer of the Year Award – Sponsored by Rugby Rokeby Lions: Under 18s should be nominated for their involvement and commitment in their sport; and should be a positive role model who inspires and engages with the community.

Young Sports Person of the Year Award – Sponsored by The Rotary Club of Rugby: Young people should be nominated for their achievements, but they should also show involvement and commitment to their club/sport to go the extra mile.