SUMMER SPORT PROGRAMME: Huge range of fun activities for the school holidays

Bookings open for Rugby Borough Council sessions for eight to 14 year-olds

This year’s Summer Sport programme for the school holidays has just been launched by Rugby Borough Council.

Aimed at eight to 14-year-olds, it runs from Monday, July 24 to Friday, September 1 and includes a host of sporting fun, from tennis, athletics, badminton and kickboxing, to horse riding, sailing, basketball, golf, angling and dodgeball.

You can find out more and book online at www.rugby.gov.uk/summersport, or call (01788) 533217, or pay in cash at Rugby Visitor Centre.