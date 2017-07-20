SWIMMING: Medals galore and best times at Summer Splash

Rugby Swimming Club

As well as winning first place in the Mercian League B final two weeks ago which was a fantastic result as Rugby entered ranked fourth, a number of Rugby swimmers competed in Nuneaton in the Summer Splash, as an end of season finale.

In no particular order, they achieved the following:

Logan-Hendrix Wilson-Shrub won a silver in the 100 butterfly. It was his first ever time doing it and earned a pb in in his 50m butterfly.

The Bostock twins were at their first gala with Rugby and their mum just wanted to say how well they were looked after by James, Devesh and Darren.

The whole team spirit in cheering each other on was fantastic to see, and how much they love Rugby Swimming Club having moved to the club recently.

Katie had the following PBs - 15 seconds off her 100m backstroke, seven seconds off her 100m fly and Ellie had - 35 seconds off her 200 freestyle.

The other twins, the Marlows, were also on form, Ella swam seven races and won seven medals!

Gold for 100breaststroke, silver in 50 fly, 100 and 200 freestyle, 50 and 200 breaststroke and a bronze in the 50 free. She must have rattled on the way home, and Toby won gold in 50breaststroke and silver 200 breaststroke, with an eight second PB!

Matthew Seaton showed his class as he won gold in the 200 back, 200 free and 50

back, adding Silver in 50 free and 50 fly and bronze in 100 free.

Annabel Crees won a bronze in the 50m backstroke sandwiching herself between four Leicester Shark swimmers.

She also took three seconds off her best 50 butterfly time which she was really pleased with as she’d been trying really hard with her fly recently.

Mackenzie Patchett-Smythe, ‘Macker’ earned three bronze medals and a silver.

His biggest PB was 13 secs off his 100m fly. He also took 12 secs off 200m IM. Silver came in the 50mbreast and bronzes in 50m fly, 200IM, and 100 IM.

Charlotte O’Brien won silver in 200IM and improved her PB by four seconds in the 200 back stroke.

Medals for Luke Anspoks included a silver in 100 free, bronze in 200 free and bronze in50 free in 26.89 his first sub 27!

Lucy Anne Cunliffe won one superb gold, four silvers, and three bronze. She also achieved a good PB in 200 back at 2.35.

Kieran Jarvis joined in the party with a silver in 200 free, with a huge PB.

Erin Lloyd, 50m free gold in a short course PB, 100m fly bronze first time ever so PB, 100m breast also for the first time ever so PB, trying a few new events, which is always good.

Harriet Troupe won a silver in 200 back and a new PB and a bronze in the 50 m back and also a new PB in 200 IM.

Toby Rigg continued his recent improvement, with another PB in the 50 free, taking a further 0.65 off his time for bronze, which means over three seconds in the past month alone, sub 30 beckons next time.

Jasmine Rigg just missed out on the medals, despite doing several unfavoured events, and will be very keen to beat her brother to the sub 30 mark.

Briony Dew won her first gold medal on her first try at swimming the 200 fly competitively.

She also managed five new PBs out of six races. It could have been six apart from a major goggles related incident in the 100 IM. She knocked over 30 seconds off her 200 free time, getting below 3 minutes.

Megan Williams was also a regular at the medal table with the following, silver in 200m freestyle, bronze in 200m fly, bronze in 50m freestyle, bronze in 100m freestyle and another bronze in 200m back with five second PB, a very successful weekend for her.