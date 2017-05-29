SWIMMING: Results from both ends of the age range

Rugby Swimming Club

The past weekend saw RSC members competing at differing ends of the age range, as the Juniors and Diddys competed in the next round of their league and the Masters were out in force at the Midlands Championships at Nuneaton.

The youngest would barely have been nine, with Barry Davies at the other extreme, being over eight times that.

The Juniors had a solid 3rd, and the Diddys struggled a little with a sixth place finish. The Diddys lost some swimmers to late withdrawal, and over to the Junior team.

The aim of the LDL is to ensure as many swimmers are exposed to racing and gain valuable experience as early as possible. The final round is grouped relative to the league table, so RSC will be against equal opposition in this round.

Rugby scored 94 points, Leicester Penguins 105, Hinckley 116, in a different battle to Coventry, Corby and Kimberley, who all scored over 200.

There were some highlights, with Yana Vallasis and the girls’ 9 and under medley team securing second, and Lucy Matthews, Savannah Holden and Arpith Nair claiming third place finishes.

The Juniors, were 3rd pretty much all the way through, a little behind Coventry A, and Worcester, but well clear of Bythe, Northgate, and Stourbridge. There were wins for William Stamp, Wiliam Gower, Erin Lloyd, Jess Mackenzie, Logan Wilson Shrubb, Mia Emery, and the Girls’ 12s relay.

Second places were elusive, with a few of the relays claiming second, along with Jess, Alfie Hebb, Libbie O’Brien, with thirds from more relay teams, and William S, Ava Rogerson, Anna Farrow, Erin, and Logan

# The picture above shows most of the Masters, led by Club President Ross Turner, as ever dominant in the breaststroke events, winning both the 50 and 100m with ease, in the 35-39 age group.

Others swimming for the first time, were Devesh Chohan, 25-29, Lee Rogerson, 40-44, some still getting used to competing again, Helen Brittain (missing from the photo) and Ben Cunliffe, Rachel Lloyd, competing with little training due to injury, and others just rolling back the years, and still winning medals, in Derek Lyndsay and Barry.

Over 50 medals were collected across the ages, with nearly half of them being golds.

They also competed in some of the relays, both in the mixed, and gents events, unfortunately the respective ages of the swimmers meant they were in difficult age groups, as the total age is what counts. In one relay the combined age was 199, so they had to compete in the 160-199, whereas next year the same four would be right at the bottom of the 200-240 category.